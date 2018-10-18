'Concerns about a return to violence are very real'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Concerns about a return to violence are very real'

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said fears over threats of a return of violence in Ireland in the event of a hard border are "very real".

Leo Varadkar was speaking after meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to ensure other leaders knew the Irish government was not "in any way exaggerating".

Read more here

  • 18 Oct 2018