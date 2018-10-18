Media player
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said fears over threats of a return of violence in Ireland in the event of a hard border are "very real".
Leo Varadkar was speaking after meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday.
Mr Varadkar said he wanted to ensure other leaders knew the Irish government was not "in any way exaggerating".
18 Oct 2018
