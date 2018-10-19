Youths needed for special effects jobs
Special effects experts say young people needed in the industry

It is one of the UK's most exciting and fastest growing industries.

It also employs more than 10,000 people.

Now the industry creating special effects for film and TV is encouraging young people in Northern Ireland to think about it as a career.

Schoolchildren attending an event organised by Into Film, an educational charity, at Ormeau Baths in Belfast had the chance to get advice from some special effects experts.

