Farming Arctic seaweed

Seaweed farming in the Russian Arctic
The seaweed-farming season in the Russian Arctic is coming to an end. It's tough work but it can be very lucrative.
Seaweed is used in medicines and cosmetics. On a good day it is possible to collect more than a ton of seaweed and farmers can make over $2,000 a month.
21 Oct 2018
