Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joachim Ronneberg: The man who stopped Nazis' nuclear plans
Norwegian resistance fighter Joachim Ronneberg led a team who sabotaged a Nazi nuclear facility in Norway in 1943.
He has died aged 99 - the last survivor of a raid believed to be one of the most important of World War Two.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-45939438/joachim-ronneberg-the-man-who-stopped-nazis-nuclear-plansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window