The man who stopped Nazis' nuclear plans
Joachim Ronneberg: The man who stopped Nazis' nuclear plans

Norwegian resistance fighter Joachim Ronneberg led a team who sabotaged a Nazi nuclear facility in Norway in 1943.

He has died aged 99 - the last survivor of a raid believed to be one of the most important of World War Two.

  • 22 Oct 2018