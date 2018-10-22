Norway hero who stopped Nazi A-bomb dies
Joachim Ronneberg: Norwegian who stopped Nazis' nuclear plans dies

Norwegian resistance fighter Joachim Ronneberg led a team who sabotaged a Nazi nuclear facility in Norway in 1943.

He has died aged 99 - the last survivor of a raid believed to be one of the most important of World War Two.

The mission and daring escape was turned into a 1965 Hollywood movie, The Heroes of Telemark, starring Kirk Douglas.

