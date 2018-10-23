Bolton says nuclear treaty warnings 'overheated'

Video

Russian warnings that the world will become a more dangerous place if the US abandons a nuclear treaty are "overheated", US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said.

Speaking to the BBC's Sarah Rainsford in Moscow, Mr Bolton said he had heard "the same rhetoric" when the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) in 2001, adding that current discussions with Russia's defence minister were "constructive".

His comments come after President Trump said he planned to withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, accusing Russia of violating it.