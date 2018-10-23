'Where is Khashoggi's body?'

Video

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said many questions still need to be answered following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

He demanded Saudi Arabia provide answers about where Khashoggi's body was, and who ordered the operation that led to his death.

Turkey had strong evidence Khashoggi was killed in a premeditated and "savage" murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October, he also suggested.

The Saudi kingdom has provided conflicting accounts of what happened to the Washington Post contributor.

How Saudi Arabia altered its account