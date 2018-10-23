'Forensic' Tuam babies excavation outlined
Video

Tuam babies excavation will be forensic, says minister

Irish Children Minister Katherine Zappone has outlined how remains of babies at Tuam will be exhumed, identified and reburied.

The site of the unmarked graves at a former mother and baby home will be excavated after tests in 2017 found "significant quantities" of human remains.

