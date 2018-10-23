Tuam Babies: 'Justice for the families'

Video

Over the summer, BBC Radio 4's PM ran a series of reports about a former mother and baby home for unmarried mothers in Tuam in the West of Ireland.

It spoke to amateur historian Catherine Corless about the disturbing and heartrending secrets she had uncovered about the home, including the terrible discovery of up to 800 babies which had been buried at the site.

Her discoveries prompted the Irish Government to begin an investigation and today the Irish Children's minister has announced that the site will be excavated, the remains will be exhumed and where possible identified.

Alison O'Reilly, journalist, and author of the book about the Tuam home called My Name is Bridget, originally broke Catherine Corless's story in the Irish Daily Mail. She tells Radio 4's Carolyn Quinn, the families involved are "hugely emotional" because this is what they've been campaigning for.