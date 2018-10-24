Media player
Escalator runs out of control in Rome
More than 20 people were hurt, some seriously, when an escalator ran out of control at a Rome metro station.
Footage shared on social media showed people being crushed at the bottom as stairs on the escalator crumpled.
24 Oct 2018
