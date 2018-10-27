'We can achieve so much together'
Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as Irish president after receiving 56% of the country's election vote.

The result was confirmed at a declaration at Dublin Castle on Saturday evening.

Speaking after his win, Mr Higgins said he accepted his mandate with "humility, determination and excitement".

