Media player
Video
'We can achieve so much together'
Michael D Higgins has been re-elected as Irish president after receiving 56% of the country's election vote.
The result was confirmed at a declaration at Dublin Castle on Saturday evening.
Speaking after his win, Mr Higgins said he accepted his mandate with "humility, determination and excitement".
27 Oct 2018
