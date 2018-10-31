Fire as Spain ferry crashes into crane

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barcelona port: Fire as ferry crashes into crane
Dock workers were forced to flee when a passenger ferry crashed into a huge crane at the port of Barcelona in Spain. The crane collapsed and containers containing flammable products caught fire.
The collision was caused by bad weather, with strong winds blowing the vessel off course, according to union bosses.
Local media said no-one had been hurt.
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window