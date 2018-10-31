Fire as Spain ferry crashes into crane
Video

Dock workers were forced to flee when a passenger ferry crashed into a huge crane at the port of Barcelona in Spain. The crane collapsed and containers containing flammable products caught fire.

The collision was caused by bad weather, with strong winds blowing the vessel off course, according to union bosses.

Local media said no-one had been hurt.

