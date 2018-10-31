Spain's princess delivers her first speech
Spain's Princess Leonor, the heir apparent to the throne, turned 13 on Wednesday. At an event celebrating another birthday - the 40th anniversary of Spain's constitution - she gave her first royal speech.

  • 31 Oct 2018
