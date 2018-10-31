Spain's princess delivers her first speech

Media player
Spain's Princess Leonor delivers first speech on her birthday
Spain's Princess Leonor, the heir apparent to the throne, turned 13 on Wednesday. At an event celebrating another birthday - the 40th anniversary of Spain's constitution - she gave her first royal speech.
31 Oct 2018
