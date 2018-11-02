The whispering healer of Belarus

Video

Deep in the Belarusian countryside, there is an ancient tradition of respected elders healing their communities through "whispering". A ritualised series of words are whispered as prayers to heal members of their illnesses and troubles.

It's a way of life life that sits at the mystical crossroads of Christian faith and folkloric superstition, the faithful and the doubters - and it's rapidly disappearing.

Helena is 90 years old. She's known as one of the best healers in the region.

Video: Siarhiej Leskiek

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

(Photo credit: BBC)