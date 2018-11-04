Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Italy storms: Drone footage of devastation in Veneto
Drone footage reveals the extent of damage caused by storms in Italy's northern Veneto region.
Heavy rains and winds have killed at least 17 people in the country.
Members of two families died in one of the worst incidents when a river engulfed a house in Sicily.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46091076/italy-storms-drone-footage-of-devastation-in-venetoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window