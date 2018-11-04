Italy storms: Drone footage of devastation
Drone footage reveals the extent of damage caused by storms in Italy's northern Veneto region.

Heavy rains and winds have killed at least 17 people in the country.

Members of two families died in one of the worst incidents when a river engulfed a house in Sicily.

