US Navy plane intercepted by Russian jet over Black Sea
The US Navy has posted a video showing one of its planes being intercepted by a Russian jet in international airspace over the Black Sea.
It called the Russian SU-27 aircraft's interaction with its EP-3 Aries "irresponsible" and "unsafe" due to the "high speed pass".
But the Russian embassy in the US tweeted that its crew was "preventing a violation of Russian airspace and followed all necessary safety procedures".
06 Nov 2018
