Dead acid victim's defiant message

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ukraine Handzyuk death: Acid victim's defiant message
The funeral is being held for a Ukrainian activist, who spoke out against corruption from her hospital bed before she died of injuries she suffered in an acid attack.
Kateryna Handzyuk, 33, suffered burns over 40% of her body and severe eye damage as a result of the assault on 31 July in the southern city of Kherson.
-
07 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46122999/ukraine-handzyuk-death-acid-victim-s-defiant-messageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window