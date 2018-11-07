Dead acid victim's defiant message
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dead acid victim's defiant message

The funeral is held for a Ukrainian activist, who spoke out against corruption from her hospital bed before she died in hospital following an acid attack.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Nov 2018