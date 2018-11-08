Norwegian frigate lists after collision

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad lists after collision
A frigate that collided with an oil tanker in a Norwegian fjord ran aground and started taking on water.
Norway's military tried to stop the KNM Helge Ingstad from sinking after eight people were hurt and 137 were taken off the ship.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46139927/norwegian-frigate-helge-ingstad-lists-after-collisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window