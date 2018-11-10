Merkel and Macron's tender moment
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron shared a tender moment as they unveiled a plaque to commemorate the signing of the armistice.

The German chancellor and French president held hands as they laid wreaths at a new plaque.

The inscription on the plaque recalls the "value of Franco-German co-operation in the service of Europe and peace".

