World leaders gather on Armistice Day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World leaders gather on Armistice Day

World leaders have been meeting in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the World War One Armistice.

Some 9.7 million soldiers and 10 million civilians died in the conflict, from 1914 to 1918.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Nov 2018