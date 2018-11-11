World leaders remember Armistice Day
Armistice Day: World leaders mark centenary

World leaders have gathered in Paris to mark the centenary of the World War One Armistice.

In his address during the ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an end to nationalism.

  • 11 Nov 2018
