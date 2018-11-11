World leaders remember Armistice Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Armistice Day: World leaders mark centenary
World leaders have gathered in Paris to mark the centenary of the World War One Armistice.
In his address during the ceremony, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an end to nationalism.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window