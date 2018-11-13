Merkel mistaken for Macron's wife
Video

Old lady mistakes Chancellor Merkel for Macron's wife

A French lady turning 101 was overjoyed to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Armistice Day.

"Are you Madame Macron?" she asked Chancellor Merkel - twice.

It was a lighter moment as the leaders honoured the dead of World War One.

