Irish MP highlights consent in parliament
Ruth Coppinger, a TD (MP) in the Irish parliament, brandished a pair of thongs amid an outcry over a court case in which a jury was told about an alleged rape victim's underwear.

"It might seem embarrassing to show a pair of thongs here," she said. "How do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in a court?"

  • 14 Nov 2018