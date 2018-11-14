Irish MP highlights consent in parliament

Media player
Irish MP Coppinger highlights consent in parliament
Ruth Coppinger, a TD (MP) in the Irish parliament, brandished a pair of thongs amid an outcry over a court case in which a jury was told about an alleged rape victim's underwear.
"It might seem embarrassing to show a pair of thongs here," she said. "How do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in a court?"
14 Nov 2018
