'My husband cut off my hands with an axe'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia domestic abuse: 'My husband chopped off my hands'
In December 2017, Margarita Gracheva's husband took her into a forest and cut her hands off with an axe.
Her case has highlighted activists' fears that the softening of Russia's laws applying to domestic violence may be emboldening abusers.
First offences where the victim is not hospitalised are no longer treated as criminal offences and penalties have been reduced, under legal changes brought in in February 2017.
Her now ex-husband Dmitry Grachev has been on trial and a verdict is expected soon.
Produced, filmed and edited by Elizaveta Vereykina
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46213534/russia-domestic-abuse-my-husband-chopped-off-my-handsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window