Why was a thong shown in Irish parliament?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pants in the Irish parliament

Ruth Coppinger, a TD (MP) in the Irish parliament, showed a lacy thong amid an outcry over a court case in which a jury was told about an alleged rape victim's underwear.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Nov 2018