Thousands march in France over diesel tax
A protester has died in an accident and there are also reports of injuries as demonstrators angry at rising fuel prices disrupt traffic across France.
Some 120,000 people marched in 2,000 locations in high-visibility yellow vests.
President Emmanuel Macron defended the tax on diesel, saying: "We have to tax fossil fuels more in order to fund our investments in renewable."
17 Nov 2018
