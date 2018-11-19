Huge waves hit Tenerife in Canary Islands
Huge waves hit Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands

Huge waves have been filmed smashing into Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.

Reaching heights of 20ft (6m), they battered homes, hotels and restaurants.

Dozens of people were evacuated from affected areas but no-one was injured, Spanish authorities say.

