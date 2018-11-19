Huge waves hit Tenerife in Canary Islands

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge waves hit Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands
Huge waves have been filmed smashing into Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.
Reaching heights of 20ft (6m), they battered homes, hotels and restaurants.
Dozens of people were evacuated from affected areas but no-one was injured, Spanish authorities say.
-
19 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window