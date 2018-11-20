Rome police seize mafia bling in villas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rome police seize mafia bling in Casamonica villas

In a dawn raid 600 Rome police seized eight villas owned by the Casamonica clan.

Bulldozers are set to demolish the villas, built in breach of Italian law.

It was one of Rome's biggest-ever anti-mafia operations.

  • 20 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'Evil' legacy of Mafia boss Toto Riina