Waterspout sweeps into Italian port
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Waterspout sweeps into Italian port of Salerno

Dramatic footage has emerged of the towering tunnel of water bearing down on the city of Salerno in south-western Italy.

No-one was reported injured, but eyewitnesses have described seeing containers lifted up near the port.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Nov 2018