The UK/EU document - in 45 seconds
UK/EU future relationship draft document - what's in it?

The EU and UK have set out a draft agreement on their future relationship, paving the way for a potential Brexit deal.

The document outlines how trade, security and other issues will work - and the European Council says it has been "agreed in principle".

Adam Fleming has had a look at what's in it.

  • 22 Nov 2018
