Tear gas fired at Paris fuel protesters
France fuel protests: Tear gas and water cannon fired by police

Police in Paris have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating for a second weekend against rising fuel prices.

Known as "yellow jackets" after their distinctive high-visibility attire, the protesters oppose an increase in fuel duty on diesel.

Several thousand demonstrators assembled on the Champs-Elysées, where they came up against a police cordon designed to stop them reaching key sites such as the prime minister's official residence.

  • 24 Nov 2018
