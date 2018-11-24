Tear gas fired at Paris fuel protesters

Media player
France fuel protests: Tear gas and water cannon fired by police
Police in Paris have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating for a second weekend against rising fuel prices.
Known as "yellow jackets" after their distinctive high-visibility attire, the protesters oppose an increase in fuel duty on diesel.
Several thousand demonstrators assembled on the Champs-Elysées, where they came up against a police cordon designed to stop them reaching key sites such as the prime minister's official residence.
24 Nov 2018
