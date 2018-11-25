Flags of the UK and EU
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

EU news conference on Brexit deal

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hold a news conference in Brussels on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

EU leaders have been asked to approve two key documents: a political declaration, and a 585-page draft deal, which sets out the terms of the UK's departure from the European Union.

  • 25 Nov 2018