Brexit: Theresa May meets EU leaders after deal agreement

Prime Minister Theresa May has met leaders from EU member states after the European Union endorsed the Brexit deal.

They included Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Angela Merkel, and Emmanuel Macroin.

  • 25 Nov 2018
