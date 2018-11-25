Media player
Brexit: Theresa May meets EU leaders after deal agreement
Prime Minister Theresa May has met leaders from EU member states after the European Union endorsed the Brexit deal.
They included Jean-Claude Juncker, Donald Tusk, Angela Merkel, and Emmanuel Macroin.
25 Nov 2018
