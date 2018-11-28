Small boy upstages the Pope during audience

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope Francis charmed as small boy interrupts general audience
Pope Francis' general audience featured a surprise guest appearance when a small boy ran onto the podium.
The child delighted worshippers and the pontiff alike as he played on stage.
But he later explained what he called the boy's "undisciplined" behaviour.
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46370656/pope-francis-charmed-as-small-boy-interrupts-general-audienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window