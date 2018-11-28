Upstaging the Pope
Small boy interrupts the Pope's general audience

Pope Francis' general audience featured a surprise guest appearance when a small boy ran onto the podium.

The child played on stage, delighting worshippers and also the pontiff, who later drew on what he described as the child's "undisciplined" behaviour to offer a spiritual insight.

