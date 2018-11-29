'I was adopted at 60'

Video

Russian writer Tamara Cheremnova has cerebral palsy and as a child in the Soviet Union was wrongfully diagnosed with learning difficulties.

She spent half a century trying to overturn this diagnosis by writing fairy tales. At 62 she finally found a family and is now known as the Storyteller of Siberia.

