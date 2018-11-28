Are Ukrainians worried Russia might invade?

Media player
Ukraine-Russia sea clash: Are Ukrainians worried?
The naval confrontation off the coast of Crimea was staged by the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin says.
There is heightened tension between Ukraine and Russia and Ukraine is imposing martial law in regions bordering Russia.
Could Russia invade? The BBC's Jonah Fisher asked Ukrainians what they think.
28 Nov 2018
