CCTV shows car crashing into lamppost

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash and a police officer has been dragged hundreds of metres by a car that he tried to stop before the collision.
CCTV shows the car being driven erratically in Castleblaney in County Monaghan.
28 Nov 2018
