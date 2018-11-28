CCTV shows car crashing into lamppost
Video

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash and a police officer has been dragged hundreds of metres by a car that he tried to stop before the collision.

CCTV shows the car being driven erratically in Castleblaney in County Monaghan.

  • 28 Nov 2018