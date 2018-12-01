Who are France's 'yellow vests'?

Video

Valerie Casanova is a "yellow vest". She is one of thousands who have been protesting against President Macron's controversial fuel tax.

At the roadblock, Ms Casanova says they're all the same. Nobody asks what job each other does or which way they lean politically.

And at home she says her family has "no choice" but to rely on cars to get anywhere from their home in the countryside.

In recent days, President Macron has said he was open to ideas and revising how the levy is applied.