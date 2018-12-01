Who are France's 'yellow vests'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France fuel protests: Who are the people in the yellow vests?
Valerie Casanova is a "yellow vest". She is one of thousands who have been protesting against President Macron's controversial fuel tax.
At the roadblock, Ms Casanova says they're all the same. Nobody asks what job each other does or which way they lean politically.
And at home she says her family has "no choice" but to rely on cars to get anywhere from their home in the countryside.
In recent days, President Macron has said he was open to ideas and revising how the levy is applied.
-
01 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-46405583/france-fuel-protests-who-are-the-people-in-the-yellow-vestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window