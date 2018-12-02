Aftermath of France fuel protests

Media player
France fuel protests: Aftermath of riots in Paris
Dozens of people have been injured in Saturday's protests in Paris against fuel tax hikes.
The Arc de Triomphe - one France's most iconic monuments - has been vandalised by rioters.
The government of President Emmanuel Macron warns a state of emergency could be declared to tackle the unrest.
02 Dec 2018
