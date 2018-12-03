Media player
Vox: Who are Spain's far-right party?
A far-right party has won seats in a Spanish regional election for the first time in decades.
The Vox party took 12 parliamentary seats in Andalusia on Sunday, beating expectations that it would win five.
But who are Spain's far-right party?
03 Dec 2018
