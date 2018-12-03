Vox: Who are Spain's far-right party?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vox: Who are Spain's far-right party?

They've just won seats in a Spanish regional election for the first time in decades.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Dec 2018