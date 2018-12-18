Greenland airports will 'blast six million cubic metres of rock'
Greenland's plan for new airports is controversial - in part because China is bidding for the investment, seen by many as a gateway into the country for the superpower.

Aviaaja Karlshoj Knudsen, the project manager for Kalaallit Airports, says the project is enormous - but essential.

