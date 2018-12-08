Emergency services at scene of stampede

Media player
Victims treated at scene of Italy nightclub stampede
Victims are treated at the scene of a nightclub stampede near the eastern coastal city of Ancona in Italy.
Six people have been killed and dozens injured in the incident, which was reportedly triggered after pepper spray was fired inside the club.
08 Dec 2018
