Police fire tear gas at Paris protesters

France protests: Demonstrators flee police tear gas
Police have fired tear gas at demonstrators in Paris who are staging another weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron.
Some 8,000 officers have been deployed in the city, where about 5,000 protesters have gathered.
08 Dec 2018
