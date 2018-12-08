Media player
Gilets jaunes: Are nationalists infiltrating the 'yellow vests'?
Protesters from all sides of the French political spectrum have found a home in the "yellow vest" movement.
BBC Newsnight's James Clayton travelled to Paris to meet members of the "gilets jaunes".
Video produced by Marianna Spring and Justin Mills
08 Dec 2018

