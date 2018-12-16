'They stole my son from me'

Video

In Spain, hundreds of mothers are looking for a son or a daughter.

They believe their child was stolen at birth and then given away or sold. During the Franco era, some babies were removed from political opponents, single mothers or poor families, and given to families thought to be able to give them a “preferable” upbringing.

In some places cases of baby theft and baby trafficking were reported well after the death of Franco and the democratic transition.

Adelina gave birth in Madrid in 1975, she’s been looking for her son ever since.

