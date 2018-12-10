Macron: 'I am partly responsible'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

France yellow vest protests: Macron says he is 'partly responsible'

Addressing the nation in a televised speech, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is "partly responsible" for the "insufficient response" to the so-called yellow vest protests that have hit the country.

Mr Macron said he recognised the anger of the protesters was "deep" and "shared by many people".

France has seen four weekends of violent protests against fuel tax rises, living costs and other issues.

  • 10 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Fire, tear gas and yellow jackets