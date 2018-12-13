Survivors pulled from Turkey train wreck

Media player
Turkey train crash: Survivors pulled to safety in Ankara
A crash involving a high-speed train at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara has killed at least four people and injured more than 40, local media say.
Images from the scene showed emergency services working to rescue people from badly damaged carriages on Thursday morning.
Some reports, citing local officials, suggested that the high-speed train had collided with another train.
The accident occurred at about 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT).
The train was reportedly beginning a journey from the station in Ankara to the city of Konya in western Turkey.
